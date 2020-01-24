Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami lays foundation for DLF DownTown in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday laid foundation for the construction of DLF DownTown, a joint venture of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and DLF, for housing information technology (IT) firms under one roof.

The IT complex with all modern facilities would come up on 27.04 acres of land in Taramani, at an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. The project is expected to provide direct employment for 70,000 people. "I am sure this new project by TIDCO and DLF will go a long way in further strengthening Tamil Nadu’s position as the most favoured investment destination in South Asia," the Chief Minister said speaking on the occasion.

Noting that constant efforts were being taken to improve infrastructure of the IT corridor, in line with growing needs, Palaniswami added, “Many new projects like Phase II of the Chennai Metro, widening of OMR Road with by-passes at Kelambakkam and Thiruporur and flyovers at key junctions at a total cost of Rs 1,150 crore are being taken up. Within a span of one year, we were able to support the commencement of 59 Global Investment Meet (GIM) projects. Another 213 projects are under various stages of implementation."

Stating that the IT sector has been steadily growing in the State, Palaniswami said, "Tamil Nadu is India’s leader in the area of 'Software as a Service'. The broad industrial base, highly qualified and skilled man power, well developed infrastructure and surplus power production are some of the State’s key strengths."

The CM also recalled that the recent investments by TCS and Infosys alone are expected to create 31,000 direct IT sector jobs in the State. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Industries Minister MC Sampath, Industries Secretary N Muruganandam, TIDCO CMD Kakarla Usha and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Palaniswami orders water release

CHENNAI: Following requests from farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday ordered release of water from Vadakkupachaiyar dam in Tirunelveli district from January 27 till March 31. Nearly 100 cusecs will be released per day. This will benefit 9593 acres in 14 villages in Nanguneri taluk.