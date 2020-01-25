Home Cities Chennai

Guard who foiled robbery beaten to death

The deceased, identified as Venkatesan (50) of Prakash Nagar in Thirunindraoor, was on night duty on Thursday at the site.

Published: 25th January 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A security guard of an under construction toll plaza, on the Outer Ring Road in Nemelichery near Avadi, was beaten to death after he intervened to foil a robbery, on Thursday night. Police said that the unidentified gang had previously attacked at least four people and were trying to rob a lorry driver near the toll plaza when the security guard intervened.

The deceased, identified as Venkatesan (50) of Prakash Nagar in Thirunindraoor, was on night duty on Thursday at the site. “Venkatesan saw four men, on two motorbikes, attacking a lorry driver, identified as Shivakumar. Immediately, he rushed to the driver’s rescue and two men from the gang allegedly attacked him with an iron rod, killing him on the spot,” police said.

The gang however, managed to escape, while Shivakumar was badly injured. “Venkatesan was declared brought dead and Shivakumar is undergoing treatment and is said to have sustained severe injures,” police said.

During an investigation, it was revealed that the same gang had allegedly attacking a techie, identified as Ashok Kumar, who was returning home from office. “The gang intercepted him on the Outer Ring Road and took his cell phone, cash and motorbike,” an officer said.

The police have arrested three of the four suspects and a hunt is on to nab their fourth accomplice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
China announced that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected by the coronavirus.“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a notice. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: How bad is the scene in China? Maybe these pictures will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp