Guard who foiled robbery beaten to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A security guard of an under construction toll plaza, on the Outer Ring Road in Nemelichery near Avadi, was beaten to death after he intervened to foil a robbery, on Thursday night. Police said that the unidentified gang had previously attacked at least four people and were trying to rob a lorry driver near the toll plaza when the security guard intervened.

The deceased, identified as Venkatesan (50) of Prakash Nagar in Thirunindraoor, was on night duty on Thursday at the site. “Venkatesan saw four men, on two motorbikes, attacking a lorry driver, identified as Shivakumar. Immediately, he rushed to the driver’s rescue and two men from the gang allegedly attacked him with an iron rod, killing him on the spot,” police said.

The gang however, managed to escape, while Shivakumar was badly injured. “Venkatesan was declared brought dead and Shivakumar is undergoing treatment and is said to have sustained severe injures,” police said.

During an investigation, it was revealed that the same gang had allegedly attacking a techie, identified as Ashok Kumar, who was returning home from office. “The gang intercepted him on the Outer Ring Road and took his cell phone, cash and motorbike,” an officer said.

The police have arrested three of the four suspects and a hunt is on to nab their fourth accomplice.