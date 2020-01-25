Home Cities Chennai

Prepare to be Quizabled

After their successful maiden run last year, The Spastics Society of Tamilnadu (SPASTN) is back with another edition of Quizabled.

Published: 25th January 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

The quiz will be held at SPASTN’s Taramani campus today  File photos

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After their successful maiden run last year, The Spastics Society of Tamilnadu (SPASTN) is back with another edition of Quizabled. Specifically designed to offer children with disabilities a creative and competitive platform to showcase their talent, the event is set to include children from city’s  neighbouring districts like Kancheepuram and Thiruvannamalai. 

They didn’t want to limit the fun to kids in Chennai, says SPASTN’s director LV Jayashree. “To incorporate students beyond Chennai is the first step we’re taking (this year). This was for us to bring in more number of children and some of them are from the government schools too,” she explains. The event is set to have 178 participants from 19 special schools and eight inclusive schools.

While SPASTN and Seva-In Action, the one that conceptualised this quiz, had found it difficult to get schools to send their students for the event last year, they didn’t have to do much convincing this time. “The schools were a little sceptical about whether their kids can manage the quizzing part. We had to do a lot of cajoling to get them to participate. But, we are told that a lot of schools have been preparing their children for the quiz this time. So, this year, the quizzing quality and the fight that each team is going to give will be interesting to watch,” she predicts. 

At Saturday’s event, which is powered by LTI Infotech Limited, children with visual impairment, hearing impairment, autism, intellectual disability and cerebral palsy will be grouped into four categories. Winners and runners up will be awarded a cash prize. “There is going to be more energy and higher level of competitive spirit. How do you explain the feverish spirit when the prelims and finals are taking place?,” asks Jayashree. Well, you’ll have to be there to see it for yourself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
China announced that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected by the coronavirus.“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a notice. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: How bad is the scene in China? Maybe these pictures will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp