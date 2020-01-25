Prepare to be Quizabled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After their successful maiden run last year, The Spastics Society of Tamilnadu (SPASTN) is back with another edition of Quizabled. Specifically designed to offer children with disabilities a creative and competitive platform to showcase their talent, the event is set to include children from city’s neighbouring districts like Kancheepuram and Thiruvannamalai.

They didn’t want to limit the fun to kids in Chennai, says SPASTN’s director LV Jayashree. “To incorporate students beyond Chennai is the first step we’re taking (this year). This was for us to bring in more number of children and some of them are from the government schools too,” she explains. The event is set to have 178 participants from 19 special schools and eight inclusive schools.

While SPASTN and Seva-In Action, the one that conceptualised this quiz, had found it difficult to get schools to send their students for the event last year, they didn’t have to do much convincing this time. “The schools were a little sceptical about whether their kids can manage the quizzing part. We had to do a lot of cajoling to get them to participate. But, we are told that a lot of schools have been preparing their children for the quiz this time. So, this year, the quizzing quality and the fight that each team is going to give will be interesting to watch,” she predicts.

At Saturday’s event, which is powered by LTI Infotech Limited, children with visual impairment, hearing impairment, autism, intellectual disability and cerebral palsy will be grouped into four categories. Winners and runners up will be awarded a cash prize. “There is going to be more energy and higher level of competitive spirit. How do you explain the feverish spirit when the prelims and finals are taking place?,” asks Jayashree. Well, you’ll have to be there to see it for yourself.