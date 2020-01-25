Home Cities Chennai

Spot the species

The 13th edition of Madras Naturalists’ Society’s Bird Race will have as many as 56 teams recording Chennai’s winged friends 

Published: 25th January 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Photos: Atreyo Mukhopadhyay

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saw a zitting cisticola.” For newcomers, this was an outlandish name. The seriousness in the voices of the kids who said that was even more unnerving. One couldn’t help looking around to fathom how cool or taken aback were others in the gathering after hearing it.

It’s a bird. A rather nondescript one to have that name. Because it’s very small, it’s not easily seen. This was a few years ago and those who spotted it were a group of students participating in the Chennai Bird Race. Organised by Madras Naturalists’ Society (MNS), it’s a dawn-to-dusk expedition to go scouting for the feathered creatures in and around the city. Divided into teams of four, they come together at the end of the day and list the number of species seen.

The 13th edition of what has become an annual festival of sorts for those who are into this activity comes up on Sunday. There are 56 teams — the highest ever. It’s a mix of men and women of different ages who have other preferences in life, but who are united by a common interest. Organisers say that the satisfying aspect is the rise in the number of novices, who go on to develop a fondness which converts them into bird-watchers.

“Every year, we find new faces and some of them become regulars. They start taking interest and we have found many who joined the Bird Race as first-timers before getting hooked on to this. That’s a success because the idea is to encourage people to be outdoors and enjoy nature. This pastime also keeps one away from the electronic gadgets. I think, over the years, we have introduced nearly 1,000 people to bird-watching,” says MNS president KV Sudhakar. The number of beginners is high this time as well.

India is home to around 1,300 varieties of birds. Including residents and migrants, over 500 are seen in Tamil Nadu and the figure is slightly above 300 for the Chennai district. The sanctuary in Vedanthangal, about 75 km from the city, is a popular destination. There are other spots in Chennai and the peripheries like the Pallikaranai-Sholinganallur marshlands, IIT Madras, Nayapakkam, backwaters of Kelambakkam and Pazhaverkadu on the Tamil Nadu side of the Pulicat lake, where a number of birds are seen. On an average, the Bird Race records nearly 150 species every year.

Slender-billed gull, bar-headed goose, black bittern, bronze-winged jacana, blue-faced malkoha are some of the special sightings in this region. There are more. A wide range of ‘raptors’ and ‘waders’ are found, depending on where one is. To help freshers get accustomed to the names and principles of bird-watching, the MNS makes it a point that every team has at least one seasoned person.

Jayashree Mitra, who has been taking part in the event in an unchanged group of four for almost 10 years, notices a rise in the number of children. A committed bird-watcher for the rest of the year, the 48-year-old feels the Bird Race has played a role in creating interest in what can be called a specialised hobby, which demands curiosity, oodles of patience along with binoculars and a guide book to identify birds. There are many who carry cameras.

At the same time, she observes disturbing signs. “Due to climate change and urbanisation, there has been a decline in the number of species and also the number of birds. The migratory and residential pattern has changed. You don’t see many birds that you used to a few years ago. Even in Vedanthangal there is hardly anything these days,” says the banker. As new and young participants flock together, the MNS hopes the Bird Race will help create awareness needed to check this worrying trend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Birds Migratory birds Madras Naturalists’ Society Vedanthangal
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
China announced that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected by the coronavirus.“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a notice. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: How bad is the scene in China? Maybe these pictures will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp