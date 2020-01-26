Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Biomining of 50-year-old landfill in Sathangadu to be over soon

The dumpyard, alongside the Buckingham Canal Road, has legacy waste upto 1.25 lakh cubic metres spread across 17.39 acres and more than 10 feet deep. 

Published: 26th January 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

The dumpyard, alongside the Buckingham Canal Road, has legacy waste upto 1.25 lakh cubic metres spread across 17.39 acres and more than 10 feet deep.  | Martin Louis, EPS

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Residents in Sathangadu can heave a huge sigh of relief as steps are being taken to clear the massive dump yard in the area. Biomining of the 50-year-old landfill in Sathangadu near Tiruvottriyur in North Chennai would be wrapped up by early 2022, said Corporation officials. “Though the tender period of the project, taken up at a cost of `9 crore, is three years, we have requested the contractors to wrap it up by March 2022,’’ said a Corporation official with the Solid Waste Management Department.

The dumpyard, alongside the Buckingham Canal Road, has waste upto 1.25 lakh cubic metres. “For decades, Tiruvottiyur Municipality used to dump waste there and then a few years ago, Tiruvottriyur came under the Corporation limits. The dumpyard was then closed and waste is now sent to Kodungaiyur directly,’’ the official said. 

The civic body with the help of Anna University conducted an assessment study on the dumpyard last year. According to the study, the legacy waste is over 10-foot deep and spread across 17.39 acres. “Waste is segregated as per its density. 25 mm waste is shredded and sent to cement factories while it can also be used as mixing agents for laying roads,’’ the official added.

Private contracting firm Srinivasa Waste Management Services has already stacked up four to five piles of hazardous waste. A company representative said that hazardous elements like methane are present inside the waste piles and once each batch of waste dries up, it is segregated and biomined. When Express visited the landfill, wood, rubber, plastic bags, and cloth wastes were found deeply tucked in to the sand. “We will chart out a detailed proposal once the biomining is done,’’ added the official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp