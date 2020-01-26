Home Cities Chennai

Sri Lankan man, on Sabarimala pilgrimage, kills sister for hiding liquor

In a shocking case, a 50-year-old man murdered his sister under the influence of alcohol.

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking case, a 50-year-old man murdered his sister under the influence of alcohol. R Tharageshwari, a Sri Lankan native, was staying at a rented house in Valasarvakkam with her mother and son. She worked at a photo studio.

“Her brother Guha Dasan, who lives in Sri Lanka, had come to Chennai a few days ago. He was in India to undertake a pilgrimage to Sabarimalai. On Friday, he returned from the temple and consumed alcohol. She hid the alcohol bottle as he started picking up a fight with her. Then, in a fit of rage, he attacked his sister with a knife,” the police said.

In the melee, Guha is said to have pushed his octogenarian mother, fracturing her hip. He has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Comments(1)

  • P.Narayan
    where is this Sabirimale God to punish this man for consuning liquor and killing his sister? Stupid blind followers P.Narayan
    4 hours ago reply
