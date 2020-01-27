Home Cities Chennai

Alert guard foils attempt to attack Thuglak editor Gurumurthy’s house in Chennai

Sources said a policeman on guard duty was alerted by the barking of dogs in the house on seeing one of the intruders.

Police personnel on security detail at S Gurumurthy’s house in Mylapore

Police personnel on security detail at S Gurumurthy's house in Mylapore.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine men allegedly attempted to barge into the house of noted journalist, columnist and editor of Thuglak magazine S Gurumurthy, in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

A search has been launched to nab them.

The unidentified persons reportedly escaped on five bikes after a policeman on security detail raised an alarm. CCTV camera footage collected from the vicinity revealed one of the alleged intruders carrying a ‘suspicious-looking’ bag.

According to police, the men attempted to trespass into Gurumurthy’s house at Varadarajapuram in Mylapore. Police were not clear regarding the motive of the alleged intruders.

Sources said a policeman on guard duty was alerted by the barking of dogs in the house.

One of the alleged intruders had reportedly covered his face with a handkerchief and was carrying a bag. On noticing the security personnel approach, the men reportedly fled.

Later, the CCTV footage showed a few bike-borne men, towards whom alleged intruders ran and climbed over the bikes.

Soon after the incident, Commissioner of Police AK Viswanathan and other senior police officers visited the house.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, S Nelson, "The house was under security cover. The unidentified men reached the area and were roaming around the house, evoking suspicion. When they tried to enter the house with a suspicious item in the bag, the personnel tried to accost them, following which they ran."

Police close in on suspects

Commissioner of Police Viswanathan told TNIE, “Though the CCTV footage shows nine men in five vehicles escaping, it seems that only five men had approached the house. We have already closed in on the suspects and they will be arrested soon.” A similar attack was made on Gurumurthy’s house in 2013.

