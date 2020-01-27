Dancers perform as prelude to Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An ensemble of 2,000 dancers performed the Bharathamuni Samskara Natanam, as part of the 11th Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair at AM Jain College in Meenambakkam, on Sunday.

The dance theme was ‘Revering Womanhood to Foster Woman’s honour’ and it was rendered under the presence of Padma Vibushan Sonal Mansingh, a renowned Indian classical dancer and Rajya Sabha MP.

Choreographed by Padma Subrahmanyam, president of Nrithyodaya and Chairman of the organising committee of HSSF, the dancers showcased the ideas of ‘feminine is divine’, ‘divine is feminine’ and ‘Glory Thy Name is Woman’.

It showcased the role of women in family, community, society and economy and recalled their position in Vedas and Tamil sangam literature including itihasa and puranas. The roles include spiritualists, warriors, rulers, freedom fighters, poetesses, scholars, artists and musicians. A large crowd gathered to watch the performance.

The fair which will be inaugurated on January 28 and thrown open to the public the next day will have many attractions like traditional cultural events, traditional cuisines, presence and blessings of spiritual heads. More than a hundred spiritual institutions are expected to participate. For details, contact 9381039035.