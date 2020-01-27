Home Cities Chennai

Residents of Chennai's Urapakkam brave death threats, turn cesspool into lake

300-odd volunteers pool in close to Rs 20 lakh to revive a portion of the Karanai Puducherry lake which was a cesspool of sewage and garbage.

Published: 27th January 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Determined residents had to face several struggles before succeeding in restoring the Karanai Puducherry lake in Urapakkam

Determined residents had to face several struggles before succeeding in restoring the Karanai Puducherry lake in Urapakkam. (Photo| EPS)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to sustained efforts of the locals, Karanai Puducherry lake in Urapakkam now resembles a waterbody. A few years ago it was a cesspool of sewage and garbage, because of which the groundwater is still contaminated.

Fed up of the contamination, close to 300 volunteers, mostly locals, with financial help from a few organisations, pooled in close to Rs 20 lakh to revive part of the lake. Though they were able to increase the height of the bund and desilt 30 per cent the lake, government intervention is pertinent to fully restore the waterbody, claim residents.

The act of reviving the lake which spreads over 40 acres was not an easy task. Apart from constant dumping of waste, the release of sewage allegedly from nearby houses proves to be a big problem. The volunteers are unable to put an end to it without help from the local authorities.

“Before we started, water in our borewells used to be dark brown and even black. That is when we realised the extent to which the lake was contaminated. Because of recent rains, groundwater quality has slightly improved but it still reeks of sewage,” said K Karthick, a resident, who has been part of the clean-up drive from day one. He claims the going has not been easy.

Karthick recounted how he got death threats from earthmover and lorry drivers as they demanded to be employed instead of private players to desilt the lake. “Apart from this, we had to deal with many persons who wanted to slow down the process. Some even accused us of illegally selling the desilted soil. Our families were worried for our safety,” he added.

Phase one restoration started after securing permission from authorities in April 2019 and was wrapped up in August. But as authorities from Kancheepuram district are yet to give permission for the second phase, desilting of the remaining part has not begun.

To put an end to garbage dumping, there is a plan to start a waste management centre through which vegetable waste can be turned into manure, which can be sold. “We are planning to get `10 lakh under one of the entrepreneur development schemes of the state government. There are around 15,000 houses here which generate close to 45,000 kg of solid waste. This centre will generate revenue to maintain the lake and curb the menace too,” said Dhanuvelraj M, a member of the Tamil Nadu Water Management High Committee, formed by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Plan ahead
Phase one restoration started after securing permission from authorities in April 2019 and was wrapped up in August. But as authorities from Kancheepuram district are yet to give permission for the second phase, desilting of the remaining part has not begun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karanai Puducherry lake Urapakkam Chennai lake
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp