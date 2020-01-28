Eight members of alleged Dravidian outfit held for bid to attack Gurumurthy’s house

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police on Monday swooped down on eight persons, all members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, for attempting to throw petrol bombs at the residence of Editor of Thuglak magazine, S Gurumurthy, early on Sunday.

The accused were identified as M Sasikumar (33) and R Deepan (32) of Mylapore, V Janarthanan (36) of Ayanavaram, M Balu (30), P Prasanth (23) and K Vasudevan (32) of Royapettah, S Thamizh (23) of Pammal, and E Sakthi (22) of Tiruvallur.

According to the police, one of the suspects, Sasikumar, had several cases pending against him, including that of two petrol bomb attacks on Woodlands Hotel and Sathyam theatre here. Early on Sunday, the arrested persons had reached Gurumurthy’s house at Varadharajapuram in Mylapore, with an alleged plan to carry out the attack.

But when Sasikumar, who had his face covered, started getting closer to the gate with petrol bombs in his bag, the dog in the compound started barking, alerting a policeman on guard duty.

Security posted at Thuglak Editor S Gurumurthy’s residence in Chennai | P JAWAHAR

CCTV visuals helped cops nab suspects

While the policeman on guard began questioning Sasikumar, the other intruders took to their heels. Another policeman, who was guarding the house, noticed it and started chasing them. However, they got onto their bikes and sped off, the police said. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV placed in the house, which helped nab suspects.

Chennai police commissioner, AK Viswanathan appreciated the swiftness of the police personnel deployed at the house. Meanwhile, in a series of tweets on Monday, Gurumurthy said: “The current story goes back to the arrest of ‘Police’ Fakruddin in 2013 who confessed he had been caught before he could shoot me. He had done a recce at home and office. The police then insisted I must have a gunman with me and advised to install CCTV cameras.”

He tweeted that lifestyle of his family doesn’t allow for rearing a dog. “One of my long-standing friends started sending a dog with its guard everyday between 10 pm and 5 am. This has been happening for five years now. It is that dog that alerted the security and made the attack impossible,” he said. According to him, the current NSA, Ajit Doval had advised on how to keep the house secure and an IB official also visited to keep him on the alert.

In a Twiter response

“Lessons for the attackers. One, they must know I have been facing threats for 30 years. Theirs is not new to me. Two, they need better training and more courage,” Gurumurthy tweeted on Monday about the incident.

All round protection

Gurumurthy said that NSA Ajit Doval advised him on how to keep a house secure and an IB official often visited his house