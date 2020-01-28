‘Godman’ arrested for sexual abuse of daughter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old self-proclaimed godman was arrested by the police for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter for the past four years. According to the police, the man worked as an electrician and claimed to be a godman after a visit to the Kolli Hills in Western Ghats five years back.

On Friday, the man travelled to the hills and called his daughter on the phone to say that he will return on Sunday. “He used obscene language to talk to the girl. Though the girl did not inform her mother, the mobile had an automatic recording option. Noticing her daughter worried after the call, the mother listened to the recording and was shocked,” police said.

The man had told the girl that the abuse was “good for the family” and that she will “prosper in future”. Based on the complaint, an All Women police in the city registered a case and arrested him under the POCSO Act, upon his arrival on Sunday night. He was later remanded to judicial custody.