Mata Amritanandamayi to inaugurate Hindu Fair on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi will inaugurate the 11th edition of the Hindu Spiritual Fair at the Guru Nanak College in Velachery, on Tuesday. Themed ‘Revering Womanhood to Foster Women’s Honour’, the fair will be thrown open for public between January 29 and February 3. Hundreds of events including talks, cultural programmes and competitions for youth, have been planned and more than a hundred spiritual institutions are expected to participate.

Prior to the inauguration ceremony at 6 pm, as curtain-raisers, a Ganga Kaveri Yatha has been planned at 10 am, followed by Ganapathy Homam by Akhila India Adhi Saiva Sivachariyargal Sangal. At 3 pm, Abhang will be rendered by Sri Sri Tukaram Ganapathi Maharaj and Sri Ragunathdas Maharaj, followed by a Ganapathy Pooja at 4 pm. The fair will have daily homams, pujas, bhajans, temple on wheels, traditional cuisines and presence of many spiritual heads from across the country. The entry is free for all and for details, contact 9381039035.