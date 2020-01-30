Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Authorities await nod from Centre on footpath from Lighthouse to Foreshore Estate

The Madras High Court has directed the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to consider and pass orders on the application, within six weeks.

Chennai beahc, marina Beach, Lighthouse

Representational image. (File photo| PTI )

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   The Greater Chennai Corporation’s application for approval for construction of a four-foot wide footpath on the seaward side of the existing Loop Road on the Marina from Light House point to Foreshore Estate, has been forwarded to the Central government.

M Jayanthi, IFS, member-secretary of the TN State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA), told the second division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

Appearing in person, Jayanthi told this to the bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar, when the batch of PIL petitions relating to the shifting of the fish market from the Loop Road and cleaning/beautification of the Marina, came up on Wednesday. The bench directed the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to consider and pass orders on the application, within six weeks.

