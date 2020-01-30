Chennai man arrested for downloading child porn

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old Computer Science graduate has been arrested by the city police for allegedly downloading and watching child pornography in Ambattur.

According to police, S Harish of Kallikuppam is the son of a real estate businessman and a private tutorial teacher. He graduated in the year 2016, but unemployed. Police said that the Crime against Women and Children wing received a tip off from the National Crime Records Bureau that child pornography material was being downloaded in a phone, and they began a probe.

The team confirmed that Harish had been downloading child pornography for over two years and was watching them. "He used to watch it at internet cafes before he started downloading them. It is believed that he had stored about 500 IP addresses of different porn sites that provide child pornography content," police said.

The police have booked him under Sec 67(B) of the IT Act and Sec 14(1) of POCSO Act. He was remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.