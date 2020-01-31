Chennai girl returns in an empty flight from China amid Coronavirus scare

P Jawahar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : M Velam, a medical student from Chennai, was the lone passenger in the Thursday flight from Tianjin to India via Singapore. Velam, who is pursuing her medical degree in China, wanted to stay back in the country which is reeling under the coronavirus epidemic and serve distressed patients.

With operators suspending air services between China and India to contain the spread of the disease, Velam was probably the last Indian to return home. The epidemic has so far killed 170 people, infected thousands worldwide, and spread to some 15 countries. Velam, who is pursuing her final year of MBBS, found the entire aircraft empty when she boarded it at 9:30 am on Thursday.

Velam’s father Muthu shared with Express the selfie she took from the aircraft while on her way home. "She wanted to stay back and help, but we convinced her to return home for obvious reasons. She was lucky to have found a flight as most operators have already suspended services," he said. Muthu said she had to undergo rigorous screening on her way back home.