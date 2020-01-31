Chennai police commissioner's signature forged to get petrol bunk licence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Faking signatures is not a new thing, but here’s a man who faked the signatures of two top policemen in the city to build a flourishing business. L Sivakumar (47), a resident of RK Nagar, has been arrested for forging the deputy commissioner’s signature and the city police commissioner’s official seal to create fake No Objection Certificates (NOC) and avail licences to open petrol bunks.

Sivakumar, police say, has over five petrol bunks in the city. His fraud was busted after the licence verification section at the city police commissioner’s building found that many people who had applied to open petrol bunks had fake documents. Deputy Commissioner Senthil Kumar who reviewed the documents found that his signature was forged in the papers, and so was the stamp and seal.

A probe was initiated which found Sivakumar too did the same thing. Four of his associates, who worked as mediators and collected Rs 4 lakh from each licence holder for getting them forged signatures, were also arrested. A search has been launched for other men associated with the crime.