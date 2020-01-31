Home Cities Chennai

Coronavirus scare in Kerala puts Chennai port on high alert

An official said that the Chennai Port hospital has been equipped with a quarantine ward and for follow-up treatment, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has been identified.

Published: 31st January 2020 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Chennai Port

A view of Chennai Port. (File photo| EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Port is on high alert in the wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus, whose first confirmed case was reported from Kerala. 

A review meeting headed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, was held on Thursday afternoon via video conferencing, where all major port officials in India, maritime State governments and officials from the health ministry, took stock of preventive care and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed in the event of any emergency, including evacuation, isolation and treatment of suspected crew. 

P Raveendran, Chairman, Chennai Port Trust, told Express: "Port Health Organisation (PHO) received instructions to screen the ships and crew coming from China on January 17 and since then, we screened a total of 240 crew from 13 Chinese ships. So far, there hasn’t been any problem. However, we have beefed up the screening protocol, procuring additional thermal scanners, personnel protective equipment and N95 masks."

He said that Chennai Port hospital has been equipped with a quarantine ward and for follow-up treatment, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has been identified by the PHO to manage suspected coronavirus cases.

Since Chennai, Ennore, Kattupalli and Karaikal ports receive many ships, crews and passengers from China, Hong Kong and Singapore, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked all the points of entry i.e. airports and ports, to be on alert for a possible importation of coronavirus into India.

Chennai Port, especially, that has container terminals, is an important destination for large Chinese container liner vessels. In fact, a full container Chinese vessel ‘Xin Chi Wan’ has arrived from Singapore at Chennai Port.      

Raveendran said a workshop was organised on Thursday for all the stakeholders including shipping agents, representatives of container terminals, customs, immigration, Navy, Coast Guard, etc. “All were briefed about SOP to be followed and roles and responsibilities of the different stakeholders.”

Besides SOP for ports, Chennai Port has formulated a separate three-level SOP for its personnel handling vessels and crew coming from China. As Chennai port is expected to get increased passenger traffic from March, a dedicated thermal scanner for screening the passengers at Cruise Terminal and pre-immigration area, is being put in place. Besides, another scanner is proposed at the domestic terminal for Andaman passengers, who are also screened for embarkation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Port Virus Coronavirus Chennai coronavirus scare Kerala coronavirus scare Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp