Chennai gets new police commissioner as 39 IPS officers transferred in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major shuffle, the Tamil Nadu government issued an order transferring 39 IPS officers late Tuesday night. As part of this, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal will take charge as new police commissioner of Chennai city.

According to the order from the State Home Department, current Chennai police commissioner AK Viswanathan, being transferred after three years, will now hold the post of Additional Director General of Police, Operations, in the place of Aggarwal. At least eight deputy inspectors-general (DIG) have been promoted as inspectors-general (IG) of police, and at least nine superintendents of police (SP) have been promoted as DIGs.



R Dhinakaran has been posted as additional commissioner of police of south Chennai, A Arun as north Chennai additional commissioner of police, Dr N Kannan as the additional commissioner of traffic police in Chennai city and PC Thenmozhi has been promoted and posted as the additional commissioner of police of the coveted central crime branch in Chennai city.



Apart from this, M Ravi, Addl DGP (Crime against Women and Children) has been transferred as Addl DGP, Special Task Force, Erode and Sunil Kumar DGP, TNUSRB has been transferred as DGP, State Human Rights Commissioner in the existing vacancies.



Madurai police commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham has been posted as Addl DGP, Technical Services, Chennai in the existing vacancy while Chennai's additional commissioner of police (Law & Order) Prem Anand Sinha will replace him in Madurai city.

New Commissioners for Madurai, Tiruchy and Tirupur



Tiruchy's commissioner of police Dr A Amalraj has been transferred and posted additional commissioner of police in Chennai while Dr J Loganathan, DIG Thanjavur range, has been promoted and posted as commissioner of police for Tiruchy in his place. Tirupur city police commissioner Sanjay Kumar has been transferred and posted as IGP Technical Services, Chennai. G Karthikeyan, DIG Coimbatore range, will be the new Tirupur commissioner.