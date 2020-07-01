STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19: Chennai corporation to stop tracking cellphones to detect quarantine violators

The corporation has so far booked 90 people, including those who were supposed to quarantine themselves, for violating norms.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers from Cantonment Board pasting a home quarantine sticker at Butt road in St Thomas Mount. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation will no longer track the cell phone locations of those under home quarantine and isolation to detect violation of norms. The civic body has instead turned to its volunteers to keep a tab on residents under quarantine.

The corporation has so far booked 90 people, including those who were supposed to quarantine themselves, for violating norms.

Earlier, the city corporation had used an app to alert officials and the local police, whenever a person under home isolation or quarantine was found to move 50 metres or more from their designated area, by tracking their cell phone locations. However, they have stopped using this system after it threw up some false alerts.

“We found that in some cases, the patients were discharged from the hospitals and would leave for their houses. But the system would track them using the tower nearest to the hospital and alert them that he or she is violating,” said a corporation official.

Now, officials have asked their ‘Focus’ (Friends of Covid Persons Under Surveillance) volunteers to keep a tab on those who are home quarantined or isolated and check if they are leaving their homes.

“The number of people violating quarantine has come down drastically so we are not going on an overdrive with this,” said a senior corporation official.

In most cases, the reasons for the violation were not malicious and were done for emergencies, say volunteers.

“They mostly step out to buy medicines and for check ups. Now, all that will come down because we have been asked to help them with that,” said a volunteer working in the Pulianthope area.

“Even yesterday, there was an old woman who needed medical help so we brought the doctor designated for our ward to her house to treat her,” he added.

The city corporation has designated a total of around 3500 volunteers to take care of the needs of those under quarantine and keep them indoors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Chenna corporation Chennai quarantine violations
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp