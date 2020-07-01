How to avoid eating junk food during lockdown

INDIRA PRIYADHARSHINI By

CHENNAI: The lockdown has disturbed our routine in all aspects of life. But what’s taking a huge hit is our eating habits.

As we try to make sense of this new normal, many of us find ourselves making frequent trips to the kitchen, looking for comfort food.

Here are a few tips on how to handle these cravings and stay healthy as we wait for normalcy to unfold.

● Keep carrots, cucumber and fruits handy.

● Reduce the quantity and frequency of sugar intake before cutting it down completely.

● Stay hydrated as dehydration is often misunderstood as cravings. So in that case, so in case of cravings, drink water.

● Stress will trigger food cravings. Try to take up an indoor physical activity or meditation to avoid weight gain due to stress-eating.

● Appetite is also affected by sleep which induces stress and cravings. So, get a good sleep.

● Eating a well-balanced major meal will stop the cravings during other times of the day.

● Protein intake keeps you satiated so fill your plate with protein sources like eggs, meat, and dairy products.

● Fat will not make you fat, so cutting down of fats is bad as our body needs a certain amount of fats to function like absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, production of essential fatty acids etc.

● Avoid deep-fried, saturated fats and consume heart-healthy fats like nuts, olive oil, avocadoes, which will make you healthy and keep you full.

● When you crave too much of sugar, have a bowl of mixed fruits or handful of dry fruits or mixed berries.

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is nutritionist, Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic