STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

How to avoid eating junk food during lockdown

The lockdown has disturbed our routine in all aspects of life. But what’s taking a huge hit is our eating habits.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By INDIRA PRIYADHARSHINI
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lockdown has disturbed our routine in all aspects of life. But what’s taking a huge hit is our eating habits.

As we try to make sense of this new normal, many of us find ourselves making frequent trips to the kitchen, looking for comfort food.

Here are a few tips on how to handle these cravings and stay healthy as we wait for normalcy to unfold.

● Keep carrots, cucumber and fruits handy.
● Reduce the quantity and frequency of sugar intake before cutting it down completely.
● Stay hydrated as dehydration is often misunderstood as cravings. So in that case, so in case of cravings, drink water.
● Stress will trigger food cravings. Try to take up an indoor physical activity or meditation to avoid weight gain due to stress-eating.
● Appetite is also affected by sleep which induces stress and cravings. So, get a good sleep.
● Eating a well-balanced major meal will stop the cravings during other times of the day.
● Protein intake keeps you satiated so fill your plate with protein sources like eggs, meat, and dairy products.
● Fat will not make you fat, so cutting down of fats is bad as our body needs a certain amount of fats to function like absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, production of essential fatty acids etc.
● Avoid deep-fried, saturated fats and consume heart-healthy fats like nuts, olive oil, avocadoes, which will make you healthy and keep you full.
● When you crave too much of sugar, have a bowl of mixed fruits or handful of dry fruits or mixed berries.

INDIRA PRIYADHARSHINI
sanonutritionclinic
The writer is nutritionist, Sano Holistic  Nutrition Clinic

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp