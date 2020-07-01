Pressure your way to stress relief

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a race we are witnessing history that is palpable but not palatable. The theatrics of a novel coronavirus has confined us to our homes, pushing us to adopt radical lifestyle changes and reorient our relationship with each other, the city, state, country and even the planet. It has made us ask unsettling questions — How long will be locked down for? Will the way we educate and entertain ourselves change permanently? Will we survive this new normal? Whether a crisis of this scale will reorder society is something that we have to wait and watch.

As we plough through these turbulent days, our inner environ has been on a rollercoaster or should we say corona-coaster ride. Anxiety, anger, nervousness, stress... have sneaked their way into our mental health. To battle these, most people have befriended meditation and yoga. While both these practices require the presence of an expert, Dr Aparna Soity, physiotherapist and acupressurist, gives us six pressure points that can be massaged to better our blood circulation and relieve us of stress.

“Our body functions on the regulation of blood circulation. Sometimes, due to anxiety or stress, blocks in this flow arise. It could be because of muscle tension or fat deposits. Generally, when stress is the root issue, tense muscles restrict the flow of blood, which disrupts our physical and mental functions. The seven chakras in the body or the flow of chi, also explain the same concept. These exercises are the first most basic step to relieving pent up stress,” she says.

THE BRIDGE BETWEEN THE EYES

Ensure that you are in a comfortable position and your body is relaxed.

With your index finger, touch the spot in between your eyebrows. Begin taking slow deep breaths.

Gently apply pressure with your finger and begin rotating it in a circular motion.

Do not press too hard for it may induce a headache.

BETWEEN TWO TOES

This pressure point is three centimetres below the space between the big toe and second toe.

It lies in the hollow, just above the bone

Lightly massage this point to relieve stomach cramps and headache.

BENEATH THE WRIST

At three fingers width from the base of the wrist is where you will find this pressure point.

Often recommended to help control anger, it helps the release of pent-up adrenaline without having an emotional breakdown.

One can massage this point in four to five-second intervals to relieve nausea and pain.

EAR LOBE

Place your index finger inside the upper earlobe. Ensure your thumb is positioned behind the earlobe.

Gently move the fingers in a circular motion for two minutes

This exercise will help relieve stress, anxiety and insomnia

SHOULDER DIPS

With your index finger and thumb lightly pinch the shoulder muscle that forms the wells in your shoulders.

Pinch in a few places before locating the pressure point.

Once you locate it, release the pinch and apply a little more pressure with your index finger and begin gently move it in a circular motion.

Five to ten minutes of this exercise will help release all pent-up stress that causes muscle knots in the neck.

BETWEEN THUMB AND FINGERS

Gently apply pressure at the back of the hand between the thumb and the index finger to relieve headache and neck pain. One can also slowly apply pressure in a circular motion for a few seconds on

either hand to help release anxiety.