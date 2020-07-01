STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Recovery rate climbing in Chennai

Tondiarpet & Royapuram now have only  27% and 28% active cases respectively; death rate has risen to 1.51% from around 1% in May

Published: 01st July 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

A motorist wearing PPE kit leveraging a tricycle at Periyamet

A motorist wearing PPE kit leveraging a tricycle at Periyamet. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI; Amid all the gloom over the spike in Covid cases, a glimmer of hope is offered by the fact that the recovery rate has climbed to 60 per cent and active cases are just 39 per cent of the overall figures. Tondiarpet and Royapuram, two of the most-affected zones till recently, now have only  27 and 28 per cent active cases, which means that over 70 per cent have been discharged. Officials here attribute their success to “micro containment” strategies.     

“Ever since the lockdown was announced, we have been conducting intensive surveys and fever camps. Swab samples were lifted early, and people were given treatment resulting in fast recovery,’’ a Corporation health official said. Corporation’s data highlights that the fever status of about 6.39 lakh people were checked at 9,790 camps till June 29. From the camps, 26,266 were identified with Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI), and swab samples were collected from 22,371 for Covid testing. 

While an average of 1,000 samples had been collected in other zones, in Tondiarpet and Royapuram together, the number stands at 10,000. Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that 30,000 people benefitted from the fever camps every day. The testing has been ramped up in the city as it rose from about 5,000 tests a day till June 19 to 8,101 on June 26. However, the positivity rate hovered around 20 per cent, that is well above the 5 per cent mark, which, according to experts, is the rate indicating that the spread is under control.

“It is a good sign many people have been discharged and joined work. Out of the 54,000 odd cases in Chennai, more than 32,000 have recovered,’’ said Prakash. He said that, apart from just medical help given in fever camps, GCC’s initiative of tele-counselling too has helped people. “We have put one counselling centre per zone and have received 2.80 lakh calls till now,’’ said the Commissioner. On the contrary, the death rate in the city has risen to 1.51 percent, from being just around 1 per cent in May. 

However, in the last two weeks, unreported deaths in the city were being added to the bulletin, and the process is expected to be over by this week. A total of 888 people have succumbed to the infection in the city so far, while the total number of cases in Chennai is now at 58,327, of which, 34,828 have been discharged. Officials added that an early risk assessment of the vulnerable population would bring down the death rate in the coming days.

1.47 lakh calls
Chennai: The State Covid-19 control room set up at the DMS campus here has received 1.47 lakh calls so far. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in a press release said the 24X7 control room receives over 2,000 calls per day

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
recovery rate chennai COVID 19
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp