With exams cancelled, private students stare at dead end

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the class 10 examinations cancelled, private candidates are confused about the way forward. Unable to apply for higher secondary schooling or professional courses, some fear that they may even drop out. Nearly a month ago, the TN government cancelled the Class 10 State Board exam. While the state government said that it will issue separate instructions for private candidates later, no such clarification has come out leaving many in a fix.

Among the 9.45 lakh students who had applied for the public exam, 30,000 had applied privately. Students apply privately for several reasons. Nonetheless, clearing the exam is crucial for studying further or future job prospects. “I failed the mathematics exam last year. Since I don’t study very well my parents asked me to drop out and go for some work. I told them that I will clear the exam privately this year and apply for a diploma next year.

I’m scared that they will ask me to work again,” says Muthu (name changed) a 15-year-old from Thiruvallur. Altaf Usain aspires to be a loco-pilot with the Indian Railways. While he studied at a private school until class nine, he took up Islamic schooling in a hostel in Kambam last year. “So I applied for as a private candidate. My future looks uncertain,” he said hoping that the government will declare him passed. “I failed tenth last year. I want to study further.

I do not know how for how long I can remember everything I learned,” said V Vignesh, a 16-year-old from Chennai. While the leader of Tamil Nadu Government Teachers Association PK Ilamaran said that the government should pass and allow even these candidates to apply for higher education, the government has not issued any clarification on the subject. “Students are unable to plan for their future. It is not safe for them to appear for exams now when the pandemic situation is bad in many places. The government should pass private candidates also to clear the confusion,” he said. Officials said that no decision has been taken on the issue.

IIT-M launches online degree course

Chennai: In the first of its kind, Indian Institute of Madras (IIT-M) announced launch of an online BSc degree course in Programming and Data Science on Tuesday. The course will be offered in three different stages - foundational programme, diploma programme and degree programme. The programme was launched digitally on Tuesday in the presence of Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Human Resource Department, among other officials. For details: www.onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

69 Tamil students in Mumbai promoted

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that 69 Tamil students who were to write SSLC examinations as per Tamil Nadu syllabus in Mumbai have been declared promoted without taking the examinations in view of the Covid-19. Every year, students take examinations at Bright High School at Pandur and at Star English High School, Cheetah Camp. As per the decision taken to promote all SSLC students without examinations this year and to award marks based on quarterly and half-yearly examinations besides attendance, the 69 students have been promoted, the CM said.

Don’t collect fees forcibly: Govt

Chennai: Parents are welcome to voluntarily pay fees to private schools and colleges, but institutions cannot forcibly collect the amounts from anyone, the State government told the Madras HC on Tuesday. Earlier, private schools and colleges had challenged the order prohibiting them from collecting fees. The counsel representing private schools argued that government wants institutions to pay salaries of teachers without collecting fees from students. Advocate general Vijay Narayan submitted that the State has already disbursed `248.79 crore to private institutions towards reimbursement for 25% seats allotted under RTE Act, which can be used for paying wages. The court has ordered the government to come out with a scheme, by July 8.