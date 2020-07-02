STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Plastic waste piling-up near river mouths in Chennai poses threat to aquatic life

A large portion of the Adyar estuary surface and its river bed is covered by plastic debris waiting to make their way into the sea.

Published: 02nd July 2020 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Plastic debris pile up near Adyar estuary. One heavy spell of rainfall would flush this entire debris into the sea. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By S V Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tonnes of plastic waste is piling-up near river mouths in Chennai posing serious threat to aquatic life. With the entire state government machinery busy with the containment of coronavirus spread,
there isn't proper clean-up leading to the crisis-like situation.

A visit to the broken bridge area near Adyar Estuary will tell you how grave the situation is. A large portion of the estuary surface and its river bed is covered by plastic debris waiting to make their way into
the sea.

Pet bottles, parcel containers, wrappers, plastic bags, disposed face masks and gloves are found at the river bed. The situation is equally bad near the Cooum river mouth and Kovalam river mouth.

A city-based artist, B Gowtham, a young eco-warrior who created a majestic whale lying on the sands of Besant Nagar Beach using thrown away plastic bottle caps, said: "I feel the per-capita consumption of
plastics has increased during the lockdown with people preferring to order online lot more food and groceries. The parcel material that is used consists of mostly plastic, which is adding to the problem."

Gowtham, who designed corona helmets and autos for traffic police to spread awareness, said the general public needs to act responsibly. "Taking special permission, I undertake 'Walk for Plastic' daily in my
locality and collect approximately 250 pieces of plastic and 40 per cent of the waste is discarded face masks. This is an irresponsible behavior. I find many morning joggers simply littering the pet bottles
on the road. The city corporation personnel are all busy with Covid-19 works and we can't expect them to carry out clean-up during the pandemic," he said.

Joe K Kizhakudan, officer-in-charge, Kovalam Field Laboratory, Central Marine Research Institute (CMFRI), said this is a recurring problem. "Once the monsoon rains begin, all the accumulated plastic waste in the river mouths will enter the ocean. Plastic wreaks havoc on marine ecosystems. As plastic swirls around in the water, much of it breaks down to tiny pieces called microplastics and is consumed by fish species," he said.

The New India Express has reported recently on how unscientific disposal of face masks and gloves not only pose potential health risk during the pandemic but also contain materials that do not recycle and
are not biodegradable. Surgical masks for instance are made of non-woven fabrics including plastics like polypropylene.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
plastic waste cooum river Adayar river plastic waste at river
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp