STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Power play: High EB bills sting residents 

Officials have denied claims of miscalculation, stating that consumers were being charged at this point only as per their previous assessment, done around January-February.

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though consumers continue to cry foul over the ‘shocking’ electricity bills, TANGEDCO on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that it cannot grant anymore extension for domestic users to pay the charges. Residents across cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai have also raised similar complaints over high power charges. 

Officials have denied claims of miscalculation, stating that consumers were being charged at this point only as per their previous assessment, done around January-February. They argue that the current consumption was low back then, unlike now when the lockdown has forced people to stay indoors during the peak summer season.  

For the month of May, total number of units consumed between February and May have been divided into two bills. “After deducting the payment made by the consumers for March bill, the remaining amount has been included in the month of May,” say officials. He added that many consumers might have been charged on a higher slab — above 500 units — as they stayed home during the lockdown. 

However, consumers rued that they were charged four to five times more than the regular bill. A city resident said he was billed Rs 17,686 for allegedly consuming more than 4,000 units for May, while his consumption stood less than 1,000 units in the last 10 (bi-monthly) bills. “Since April last year, I was being billed for less than 1,000 units. The issue with the current bill is not only the miscalculation, but also the method through which the metre registered the consumption,” he said.

Similarly, a doctor based in Mogappair said he received a bill of Rs 28,700 for May while his regular bi-monthly bill ranged between Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,000. “Except the air conditioner, I have not used any other electrical equipment,” he said. Echoing similar complaints, a retired school teacher from Korattur said he was shocked after seeing a bill of Rs 6,200 as against the regular bill of Rs 1,300. 

Tangedco sources say the power demand of the State plummeted by 30 per cent ever since the lockdown was imposed in March. However, consumption among domestic consumers has been gradually increasing. “The average power consumption of the State which stood at 15,700 MW till the third week of March, had fallen to 11,177 MW on March 27 owing to closure of commercial establishments and industries. However, per day average consumption gradually increased and exceeded 12,000 MW in the end of May. This is possible only if the domestic consumption increased during the lockdown in April and May,” said official sources. 

“Power consumption will be low during January and December. Since consumers were billed for the lowest amount last time, they now feel the new bill has increased,” explained the official. In its affidavit, TANGEDCO said that the bill months of May 2020 payable in June 2020 only 13.62 percent of consumers are yet to make payment of Rs 478.36 crore. It said it has extended the time till July 6 for areas where complete lockdown is in place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp