Real estate developer Akshaya launches boutique office spaces on Chennai's OMR

Akshaya has floated a launch scheme for CUBE where customers can choose and block their office by paying a Rs 5 lakh advance, while the remaining amount may be paid based on construction schedule

Published: 02nd July 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leading real estate developer Akshaya on Thursday announced the launch of ‘CUBE’- a first-of-its-kind, Grade-A boutique office spaces on OMR (Old Mahabalipuram Road), located near Perungudi Toll.

In a virtual press briefing here on Thursday, T Chitty Babu, Chairman and CEO, Akshaya Pvt Ltd, said the project will offer 83,314 square feet of office spaces spread across 8 floors and will be ideal for offices, start-ups, small IT companies, doctor clinics, diagnostic centres, banks, individual offices for professionals such as chartered accountants, advocates, architects and agencies, supermarkets, cafeteria, retail stores and restaurants.

This Grade-A boutique office space has been launched to cater to the growing demand for small and mid-level boutique offices among Chennai-based businesses. With an access to premium facilities and
services, CUBE comes with a stylish, state-of-the-art design. CUBE is accredited with Silver Green pre-certification by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The company is offering 28 office spaces starting from 1556 square feet onwards. With individual office sizes ranging from 1556 square feet to 4959 square feet, office spaces at CUBE comes at a very
competitive price of 1.55 crore onwards. For mid-level businesses, CUBE offers flexibility of combining multiple offices, as well as taking up full floor plates ranging from 8497 sq.ft. to 13441 sq.ft.

Akshaya has also floated a launch scheme for CUBE where customers can choose and block their office by just paying a Rs 5 lakh advance, while the remaining amount may be paid based on construction schedule.

