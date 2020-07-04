More fever camps, Siddha care centres to your aid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is looking to increase its fever camps from 500 to 680 in the coming weeks. Corporation Commissioner G Prakash says the camps have been a big success. “We held 120 camps in May and about 6,000 people attended them. Now, the numbers have gone up to 514 and close to 30,000 people attend on a daily basis,” Prakash said.

Till July 2, a total of 11,736 camps have been conducted and 7.41 lakh people have attended them, where 33,090 cases of Influenza like Illnesses were recorded and 29,051 swab samples were taken. Two camps happen in every ward and 4 in those that are hot spots. Autos ply through city announcing details of camps, said Prakash.

Meanwhile, active cases in the city have fallen to 36 per cent and recovery rate has climbed to 62 per cent. Currently, the city has 158 containment zones, of which 50 are from Tondiarpet and 43 are from Anna Nagar. The city is also all set to add more Siddha care centres in the coming weeks.

Two to three centres will be introduced soon, said Prakash. Health Department is being consulted about this, he said. “This includes a 600 bed care centre which will be attached to a government medical college.” On Friday, 30 more people were discharged from the Siddha Care Centre, taking the total up to 539. This includes a person aged over 90, three over 80 and 11 over 70 years of age.

He added that the Siddha centres will also have western medicine doctors supervising the treatment. Currently, apart from the Centre at Jawahar College, Siddha treatment is offered at centres in DG Vaishnav College in Arumbakkam and Dr BR Ambedkar College in Vyasarpadi.

New app out

The Corporation has rolled out a new app to aid those in home quarantine. The app named HQIMS (Home Quarantine and Isolation Management system) will have basic details of people in home quarantine, duration of quarantine and the people can also avail daily essentials like groceries from this app.

Once people put their requests for their daily needs, the FOCUS volunteers assigned for their street will get those products for them.