STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

With intense lockdown coming to an end in Chennai, here's what will be allowed from July 6

The Chief Minister also said that apart from these new steps, the lockdown till July 31 will continue with the measures that were in force before June 19.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai coronavirus cases

A medical team take the swab test to find Corona at a street off Kummallamman Koil street Tondiarpet on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as the complete lockdown comes to an end in Chennai on Sunday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced some more relaxations and restrictions for the city from July 6.

He also said that apart from these steps, the lockdown till July 31 will continue with the measures that were in force before June 19.

The additional relaxations and restrictions that will be in force from July 6 in the Chennai police commissionerate limits are as follows:

1. Only takeaways are allowed in hotels between 6.00 am and 9.00 pm. Delivering food items from hotels through telephone orders will also be allowed till 9 p.m. Employees delivering food items should have their identity cards.

2. Only takeaways are allowed in tea shops between 6.00 am and 6.00 pm.

3. Except for malls, all showrooms and large format shops (viz. jewellery and textiles shops) can function between 10.00 am and 6.00 pm. with the guidelines already issued.

4. Rental vehicles and taxis are permitted with not more than three passengers and autos with two passengers, excluding the driver. 

5. While IT/ITES, industries and export units are permitted to operate with 50 per cent strength (maximum 80) in Chennai, they can operate with 100 per cent strength with at least 20 per cent work from home in other three districts. 

Meanwhile, the activities permitted in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet include small temples in rural areas with income of less than Rs 1 lakh, mosques, Dargahs and churches, dine in facilities at restaurants with 50 per cent seating capacity.

TASMAC will be opened from 10.00 am to 8.00 pm, tea shops, restaurants, vegetable and provision shops from 6.00 am to 8.00 pm in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet. Delivery of all goods including non essential is permitted in the said districts.

Shopping malls, religious places in urban areas, travel to tourist places, metro and suburban railway services, educational institutions, inter-state public transport and transport within districts continues to remain prohibited.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said all other activities within the limits of the Chennai Police Commissionerate can take place as per the relaxations and restrictions that were in force before June 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai lockdown COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp