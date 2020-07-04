With intense lockdown coming to an end in Chennai, here's what will be allowed from July 6

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as the complete lockdown comes to an end in Chennai on Sunday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced some more relaxations and restrictions for the city from July 6.

He also said that apart from these steps, the lockdown till July 31 will continue with the measures that were in force before June 19.

The additional relaxations and restrictions that will be in force from July 6 in the Chennai police commissionerate limits are as follows:

1. Only takeaways are allowed in hotels between 6.00 am and 9.00 pm. Delivering food items from hotels through telephone orders will also be allowed till 9 p.m. Employees delivering food items should have their identity cards.

2. Only takeaways are allowed in tea shops between 6.00 am and 6.00 pm.

3. Except for malls, all showrooms and large format shops (viz. jewellery and textiles shops) can function between 10.00 am and 6.00 pm. with the guidelines already issued.

4. Rental vehicles and taxis are permitted with not more than three passengers and autos with two passengers, excluding the driver.

5. While IT/ITES, industries and export units are permitted to operate with 50 per cent strength (maximum 80) in Chennai, they can operate with 100 per cent strength with at least 20 per cent work from home in other three districts.

Meanwhile, the activities permitted in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet include small temples in rural areas with income of less than Rs 1 lakh, mosques, Dargahs and churches, dine in facilities at restaurants with 50 per cent seating capacity.

TASMAC will be opened from 10.00 am to 8.00 pm, tea shops, restaurants, vegetable and provision shops from 6.00 am to 8.00 pm in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet. Delivery of all goods including non essential is permitted in the said districts.

Shopping malls, religious places in urban areas, travel to tourist places, metro and suburban railway services, educational institutions, inter-state public transport and transport within districts continues to remain prohibited.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said all other activities within the limits of the Chennai Police Commissionerate can take place as per the relaxations and restrictions that were in force before June 19.