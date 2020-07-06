STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT Madras develops nano-coated filter that can be used in masks for COVID-19 warriors

The work was funded by the Defence Research Development Organisation for defence applications and due to its high potential for use in the COVID-19 battle, it has been repositioned for health care

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) researchers have developed a nano-coated filter that can be used by healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, said a statement from the institution on Monday.

This filter also has defence applications and other places where air filtration of submicron particles is required. It is in the process of being field tested in practical applications.

This filter media has been fabricated by a nylon-based polymer coating on cellulose paper and was developed through the electrospinning process, the statement said. After validation from field testing, it will be recommended for bulk manufacturing through industry collaborations by the institution.

The work was funded by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for defence applications and due to its high potential for use in the COVID-19 battle, it has been repositioned for health care, the statement said, adding the coating properties are optimized for efficient removal of sub-micron sized dust particles in the air.

K Arul Prakash, department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras, said, “The nano-coating fabricated through the electrospinning  process have fiber diameter less than 1 micron and can be positioned according to the need to enhance surface or depth filtration for healthcare workers or public responders.”

He added that the material had much better reverse cleanability behaviour resulting in an extended service life period of air filters providing prolonged working hours for armoured vehicles. Prakash
collaborated with Raghuram Chetty from the Department of Chemical Engineering and Saravana Kumar from the Department of Engineering Design.

IIT Madras COVID-19 Coronavirus
