Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu launches super app 'Elyments'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s first social media super application, Elyments, was launched by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, on Sunday. The app was created by more than 1,000 IT professionals who came together for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living.

Launching the app, the Vice President termed it as a step towards ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, and said the youth must be encouraged to come up with Indian alternatives for foreign apps. Elyments is available in eight languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English. Venkaiah Naidu suggested that the app must be made available in more languages.

The Elyments team said the app has been created with user’s privacy as priority. The data is stored in India and it will not be shared with a third party without consent from users.