Social distancing goes for a toss at Amma Canteens in Chennai raising COVID-19 fears

CHENNAI: Even as Amma Canteens provide free food during the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms have gone for a toss in several outlets in Chennai, causing concerns whether they would turn into a cluster by themselves.

Residents of Erukkanchery shared visuals with The New Indian Express showing a large group of people, standing very close to each other, waiting outside a canteen in queues to receive food.

E L Mathew, a member of a local NGO in Vyasarpadi, who distributes food to the homeless, said that most of the Amma Canteens in Zone 4 (Tondiarpet) are jam-packed with at least 50-100 people standing very close to each other.

“There are no social distancing markers nor staff to monitor visitors. Already this Corporation zone is worst affected and this would just intensify the spread,’’ he said.

There have been instances of Amma Canteen workers and patrons testing positive in the past.

On April 19, an Amma Canteen in Old Washermenpet, falling under Zone 4 Tondiarpet, was temporarily shut after two patrons tested positive. Subsequently, one of the patients died.

It was also a tiresome task for the Corporation to track the person's contacts as more than a thousand people had visited the canteen by then.

Similarly, an Amma Canteen in Triplicane was temporarily shut after a worker tested positive there.

Despite these instances, the civic body is yet to enforce strict implementation of social distancing in the Amma Canteens. When The New Indian Express visited canteens in the Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones, many were crowded.

‘Patrons sent back’

Due to overcrowding of these canteens and food getting over as early as 2 pm, police have been preventing some patrons from entering the canteens.

In a video sent to The New Indian Express by residents of Madhavaram, a man is seen saying the police prevented him from visiting the canteen. “The outlet in Madhavaram (Zone 3) is always full. It is risky,’’ said Surendran R, a resident of the area.

Recently, Amma Canteens have seen a 30 per cent rise in patrons as since July 1, 4.7 lakh people have visited them daily. Before the intense lockdown, an average of 2 lakh visitors visited the canteens daily.

Similarly, fish markets in Santhome Loop Road too saw overcrowding on Monday, as the intense lockdown was over. There have been quite a few cases in the road earlier.

When contacted, Corporation officials said that all the Assistant Engineers of the 15 zones were instructed to monitor social distancing and ensure drawing of marks to enable this.

“A few instances of overcrowding occur here and there. We will have a look at this,’’ said the official.