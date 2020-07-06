STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Social distancing goes for a toss at Amma Canteens in Chennai raising COVID-19 fears

Residents of Erukkanchery shared visuals with The New Indian Express showing a large group of people, standing very close to each other, waiting outside a canteen in queues to receive food

Published: 06th July 2020 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Residents queueing up outside an Amma Canteen in Chennai

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Amma Canteens provide free food during the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms have gone for a toss in several outlets in Chennai, causing concerns whether they would turn into a cluster by themselves.

Residents of Erukkanchery shared visuals with The New Indian Express showing a large group of people, standing very close to each other, waiting outside a canteen in queues to receive food.

E L Mathew, a member of a local NGO in Vyasarpadi, who distributes food to the homeless, said that most of the Amma Canteens in Zone 4 (Tondiarpet) are jam-packed with at least 50-100 people standing very close to each other.

“There are no social distancing markers nor staff to monitor visitors. Already this Corporation zone is worst affected and this would just intensify the spread,’’ he said.

There have been instances of Amma Canteen workers and patrons testing positive in the past.

On April 19, an Amma Canteen in Old Washermenpet, falling under Zone 4 Tondiarpet, was temporarily shut after two patrons tested positive. Subsequently, one of the patients died.

It was also a tiresome task for the Corporation to track the person's contacts as more than a thousand people had visited the canteen by then.

Similarly, an Amma Canteen in Triplicane was temporarily shut after a worker tested positive there.

Despite these instances, the civic body is yet to enforce strict implementation of social distancing in the Amma Canteens. When The New Indian Express visited canteens in the Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones, many were crowded.

‘Patrons sent back’

Due to overcrowding of these canteens and food getting over as early as 2 pm, police have been preventing some patrons from entering the canteens.

In a video sent to The New Indian Express by residents of Madhavaram, a man is seen saying the police prevented him from visiting the canteen. “The outlet in Madhavaram (Zone 3) is always full. It is risky,’’ said Surendran R, a resident of the area.

Recently, Amma Canteens have seen a 30 per cent rise in patrons as since July 1, 4.7 lakh people have visited them daily. Before the intense lockdown, an average of 2 lakh visitors visited the canteens daily.

Similarly, fish markets in Santhome Loop Road too saw overcrowding on Monday, as the intense lockdown was over. There have been quite a few cases in the road earlier.

When contacted, Corporation officials said that all the Assistant Engineers of the 15 zones were instructed to monitor social distancing and ensure drawing of marks to enable this.

“A few instances of overcrowding occur here and there. We will have a look at this,’’ said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amma Canteens social distancing COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp