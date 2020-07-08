A bowl full of nutrients and vitamins

Ananya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yogurt occupies a permanent seat in many meals across Indian households. Known for its protein and calciumrich qualities, yogurt is often known to be a super food. The lactic acid, a beneficial microorganism, in yogurt, secretes acidophilus and bifidus, which increases the healthy gut bacteria.

This microorganism also increases the bioavailability of B vitamins, calcium, copper, iron and magnesium. But, the quality and the nutrition in yogurt is completely based on the quality of milk you use to prepare yogurt.

It is easily digestible because of the yeast culture which actually eats the lactose in the source of milk, and the friendly microbes present in the yogurt actually reduces the chances of infestation or food poisoning. Try including yogurt to your diet at least once a week to get the most out of it.

OVERNIGHT OATS

Oats: 2 tbsp

Yogurt: 1 cup

Nuts: Handful

Chia seeds: 1 tsp

Honey: 1 tsp

Fruit of your choice: 1 cup

METHOD

Wash the oats and soak it in yogurt overnight. Add fruits, nuts, honey, chia seeds in the morning and enjoy

When you buy yogurt from a supermarket make sure you buy the unflavoured one. Flavoured yogurt will have sugar in it.

(The writer is a nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic)