Bid adieu to brittle and broken nails

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not-so-healthy nails are often considered markers of ailments varying from anaemia, cardio-vascular issues to liver-related diseases, while strong and healthy nails can be indicators of good health.

With most of us staying indoors, doing our own chores, almost always washing vessels (which has inevitably maximised our nail exposure to water), and perpetually sanitising our hands has put nail health in jeopardy. But, fret not.

One can always make small lifestyle changes to help bring nails back to their former glory. Dr Deepika Lunawat, consultant dermatologist, Fortis Malar Hospital, shares some dos and don’ts to help rejuvenate one’s nail health.

Dos

Ensure the nails are always clean and dry. This will prevent bacterial formation under the fingernails.

Keep your nails on the shorter side and file nails in one direction. Trim your nails straight across, then round the tips in a gentle curve.

Remember to regularly disinfect and clean the nail clippers, filer & o t h e r accessories.

Use a toothbrush with soft bristles to gently exfoliate the dead cells in your hands and nails.

Give your nails a break from the polish and allow it to breathe. Constant use of polish can weaken the nail. Giving it a break can help in avoiding the accumulation of keratin granulation in them.

Wear gloves when washing vessels and moisturise your hands after, using any mild lotion or oil.

Consume nutritional supplements, biotin, after consulting with your doctor. This helps strengthen weak or brittle fingernails.

Include meat, dairy products, nuts, foods rich in magnesium, omega 3 fatty acids and lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet. Consuming any available fresh fruit or vegetable can be beneficial.

Watch out for any change in nail colour or discolouration; changes in nail shape, and thinning/ thickening of nails.

Dont’s