‘Will reiterate business guidelines’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is likely to hold a stakeholders’ meeting with representatives of commercial establishments and banks this week. “We will meet representatives of small and large businesses within Corporation limits and reiterate guidelines on how to conduct businesses under these circumstances - both in terms of customers and their own staff,” said a senior corporation official.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash had earlier told reporters that the intense lockdown was a definite success. However, once it ended on Monday, people began flocking markets and other places, again posing a risk of spreading.

At present, the commissioner estimates that the usage of masks is around 65-70%. When asked if there were plans to help increase mask usage, a senior corporation official said that the Corporation is looking to create more awareness through their staff and volunteers, who visit homes daily. “The penalty amount will not be increased but it will be imposed strictly on violators,” the official said.

On Tuesday, Corporation officials inspected the slaughter house in Saidapet and provided free masks.

Guidelines for fish markets have also been announced following a separate meeting chaired by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Monday.

Nod for mobile veg units

In a statement on Tuesday, the Corporation said mobile vegetable vending units will be permitted to operate until July 31.”Permission will be extended until the end of the lockdown units to prevent crowding in markets,” the statement said.