Only 10 per cent staff must work from office: Tamil Nadu govt to IT companies in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday reduced the staff strength of Information Technology/ Information Technology Enabled Services companies located within the Chennai Police Commissionerate limits from 50 percent to 10 percent (except in containment zones). However, no reason was attributed for this decision.

The earlier notification dated July 4 said, "IT/ITEs are permitted to operate with company-provided transport at 50 percent strength subject to a maximum of 80 persons."

On Thursday, an official release here said the above companies are permitted to operate with company-provided transport at a maximum of 10 percent strength.

The release also said people should avoid going out unnecessarily, maintain physical distancing and wear masks in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19.