STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Overcooked! an over-delayed review

I absolutely love it when I skip a few items on my daily task-list every workday.

Published: 09th July 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I absolutely love it when I skip a few items on my daily task-list every workday. It gives a sense of purpose to a weekend, which would have otherwise been spent on the couch and watching live TV and lip syncing to the advertisements. However, the completion of the task-list during the weekend, is dampened by what I hypothesise as the Weekend Time Dilation theory.

The weekend clocks record lesser elapsed time in an hour than a workday hour (which essentially means time moves faster — this is proven by science, albeit extrapolated from a gravitational time dilation theory). Overcooked is an excellent outlet to channelise the anxious weekend energy. The simulation game was free on the Epic Games store recently, and it also has a second edition. Although the game is relatively old, the hype has not dwindled, and you can play it on the PS4, Xbox One, PC or the Nintendo Switch.

The plot is simple — the Onion Kingdom requires chefs to save it from danger. The game involves coordinated cooking. As a single player, it feels like it requires two brains to synchronise the movements of the multiple chefs to meet the deadline of the recipe. Make sure you have the in-game music playing nice and loud — it complements the tension of the situation very well, specifically when time is running out.When there are five orders waiting to be served, and your chef is still cutting only their third onion — the music very helpfully reaches a crescendo to get the blood flowing to your brain.

It is interesting to note that weekend time dilation stops ceases to work during this tensed 30 seconds, as we end up doing those vegetable chops more efficiently. The game is teaching us an important moral here — deadlines and fast music can help defy physics, use their powers well. Overcooked has a local co-op option, and an online option — which means you needn’t suffer alone. While the game itself has absolutely no violence, you might find yourself shouting and screaming in frustration more frequently than you would while playing Battle Royale.

I think it is because we expect disappointment from the Gulag in CoDWarzone; however, you would not anticipate that cutting onions and flipping steak could induce such wholehearted panic. Overcooked is unforgiving with its geometrically progressing level difficulty. I will take it a step further and say that you could even master the piano in a week, but most definitely not the single player version of Overcooked. Kids, don’t waste your time on the various Battle Royale formats and their luring lootcrates. Play Overcooked with your friends instead. 10/10 will burn down the in-game kitchen.

Anusha Ganapathi
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp