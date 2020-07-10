Can Chennai's new vegetable and fruit wholesale markets withstand the monsoon?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai's wholesale vegetable and fruit traders were shifted to the outskirts after the Koyambedu market turned into a COVID-19 hotspot. But the recent showers have raised serious questions on whether these temporary markets can withstand the monsoon and whether the city's supplies would be affected during the rainy season.

Thursday night's rain in the city has exposed the vulnerability of both the vegetable market set up at Thirumazhisai and the fruit market set up at Madhavaram. Even the mild rain resulted in knee-deep water stagnation and traders were struggling to unload their wares and goods.

Top officials including the Thiruvallur district collector and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority member secretary visited the market to ensure that the water was removed so that the traders could function.

Although traders welcome the efforts of the officials, they want the government to initiate measures to reopen the Koyambedu fruit and vegetable wholesale market.

S Chandran, Market management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaippu general secretary, told The New Indian Express that they don't find any fault in the government's move to resolve the issues of traders in Thirumazhisai. "They are sincere. Today, top officials visited the Thirumazhisai market to ensure work is being carried out on a war footing," he said.

"However, we want the government to open up the market in Koyambedu. We are struggling here and risking everything so that vegetables and fruits are available for the entire city. Here, everything is being sold in the range of Rs 15 to Rs 20. But there is no price control and retailers in Chennai are selling all the vegetables in the range between Rs 40 and Rs 80. As a result, the common man is suffering," says Chandran.

He said the traders have sent in their representations to the Deputy Chief Minister and also plan to approach the Chief Secretary. "We have also represented to the member secretary of CMDA who said he will look into the issue," says Chandran.

Meanwhile, officials say that it will be difficult to shift the market with COVID-19 cases rising in the city. It is learnt that officials are working out a strategy to ensure the market is prepared

to withstand the monsoon.

As it would result in more spending by the government, traders are worried that the government may not shift them back to Koyambedu. This also comes as the state government is looking at

alternative sites to open up a new market.