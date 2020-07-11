Do not conduct PG medical exam, assn requests V-C

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government Service Doctors and Postgraduates Association (SDPGA) wrote a letter to the vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr M.G.R Medical University, requesting him not to conduct examination for post graduate medical students, scheduled in August and to award marks based on their internal assessments.

The Association in its letter said, “The University has announced tentative exam dates on August. We feel this is an extraordinary situation to conduct the exams. All medical colleges have been converted as Covid hospitals and the faculties are posted in Covid wards. So, it will be difficult to engage them as examiners and invigilators.

Moreover, all the post graduate students have been posted in Covid duty since March, it will be unfair to make them appear for exams without giving adequate time to prepare.” The SDPGA further said that it will be difficult to get clinical materials for practical examinations. “ SDPGA demands the government not to conduct university exams both theory and practicals and award marks based on internal assessments,” the letter added.