Flooded markets: Nature or  poor planning?

Traders at Thirumazhisai and Madhavaram struggle in knee-deep water as rain damages makeshift arrangements

Published: 11th July 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruvanmaiyur mtc bus stop seen flooded after the heavy downpour | Ashwin prasath

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lack of thoroughness on the part of authorities who were tasked with shifting the vegetable and fruit markets to Thirumazhisai and Madhavaram became apparent when makeshift tents got damaged and traders struggled to unload their wares in knee deep water, following heavy showers on Friday. 

With the situation getting worse every passing hour, Thiruvallur Collector and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority member secretary rushed to the spot and ensured that the water was sucked out. Measures required to resume market activities soon were also initiated. Traders thanked the officials for the timely help, but expressed concern if the new measures were enough to shield the market activities from heavy rain.

Traders struggling in knee-deep water at Tiruvanmaiyur vegetable market after lashed the city during the wee hours of Friday | Ashwin prasath

The traders urge the government to reopen Koyambedu fruits and vegetable wholesale market. “The government has done a lot to support us in this new market. Senior officials come here and ensure that the works are carried out on a war footing. However, we want the government to reopen Koyambedu market. We sell vegetables here in the price range of Rs 15 -Rs 20 per kg, but the retailers in Chennai are selling everything to final consumers at Rs 40 - Rs 80 per kg.

We are risking our lives here to feed the city, while retailers there are fleecing the public,” Market Management Committee Licensed Merchants’ Association president and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu general secretary S Chandran said. The traders at the Thirumazhisai market have sent a representation in this regard to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and they also plan to take the matter to the notice of the Chief secretary. Meanwhile, officials say that it will be difficult to shift the market back with the number of Covid-19 cases rising in the city. It is learnt that the officials are working out a strategy to ensure that the temporary markets can brave any torrential downpour in the future.

