One battle too many: COVID survivors narrate how they beat the virus

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

Roshne Balasubramanian traces the recovery journey of three COVID-19 patients, who share their emotional stories of catching the virus, being in home-quarantine, and enduring pain, fear and solitude that came along with the infection.

MADURYA SRIKRISHNAN, entrepreneur-cum- Bharatanatyam artiste

In June, due to a family emergency, my husband and I had to be present at a gathering. Two weeks later, I received a call from a couple of relatives who were present at the gathering, informing that they were COVID-19 positive. So, my husband and I took a home test by Medall. The next day, at 7 am, my husband received an e-mail stating that his results were negative. We were happy but worried too for there was no update on my results. Four hours later, we received a call from the health department and the Corporation. I’d been tested positive. The entire family was shocked. I hadn’t displayed any symptoms and it was hard for us to believe, to say the least. We started chalking a plan.

Since I was asymptomatic, the health department gave me the choice of home-quarantine. I had the facility to isolate myself in a separate room on a different floor of our house. The fact that the city and state were running out of beds for severe COVID-19 cases was in my mind too. I didn’t want to occupy a bed that could help someone in dire need. Within three hours, the health workers were at our doorstep, fumigating every nook and corner of the house, and barricading the premises. In the meantime, I was packing up my clothes, medicines, sanitary supplies, water and separate utensils to move into the room that would go on to become my quarantine facility/ abode for the next 14-odd days.

I was prescribed medicines including Azithromycin and Antiflu. Apart from that, I also consumed homemade kashayams, some vitamin supplements, kabasura kudineer and practised pranayama. Since I was asymptomatic, I also bought a digital thermometer and an oximeter to keep a check on my pulse and temperature. Both tools came in handy. Tiredness, diarrhoea and recurrent pimples manifested due to the medicines. As I reeled under the situation for the first few days, trying to process it all, family and friends stood by me. I live with my inlaws and everyone was supportive. Even if I needed a second cup of coffee during the night, it was taken care of. Homecooked meals — from rasam, sambar, vegetables, chapati , coffee were diligently prepared and given to me.

The food used to be transferred into my utensils, which I used to wash and keep outside my room. Once the area was clear, I would go out and pick my meal. Though the rest of the family tested negative, they continued to wear a mask, took supplements as advised and maintained social distancing. I made a conscious decision to not feed any fears related to the virus. From virtually working out together, watching movies and shows together, suggesting books to just lending their ear for a chat, friends and family helped me tide through my isolation. For someone who enjoys the company of people, to be in quarantine was a task. It messed up my sleep cycle too. Mornings became my nights. There was no motivation to work. But I realised that I needed to let go of the guilt of not being able to be productive because the situation was unforeseen and new to us. So I told myself that it was going to get better and eventually, it did. I got into a routine, kept the surroundings clean, ensured I walked a minimum of 6,000 steps a day (30 minutes to one hour of workout), and integrated small self-care routines like applying a facemask. I kept the room ventilated and seldom turned the AC on.

I kept receiving calls from the health department, Corporation and police station, checking in on my health — both physical and mental, safety and progress. Though it got a bit overwhelming, it also felt assuring to know that they cared. Contact tracing was also diligently done. As recommended by many, I took a test on the 12th day but tested positive again. I was shocked and demotivated. In the wake of it, my doctor prescribed Hydrochroloquine (400 mg for five days). As a result of the medicine, I had severe palpitations, diarrhoea and hair loss. But seven days later, I received the fruits of all the struggle. As my door opened to the outside world, I was welcomed with dance and music by my family. I was relieved that I could finally sleep in my bed, go to the kitchen and cook a meal for myself !

BAGHYA PRABHU, content marketing associate

Since the beginning of March, I have been keeping a tab on news about people across the globe, our country and my city, contracting the novel coronavirus. But never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would be one of them. I hadn’t stepped out of my house — even to purchase vegetables or groceries since April. So, I thought I was away from the dangers of the virus. But I was wrong. During the first week of June, I started having mild headaches, which eventually became extremely painful. I tried every remedy possible. I inhaled steam, and had medication. But nothing seemed to work. So I went in for a teleconsultation. By then, I had a mild fever too.

I was prescribed regular medication and asked to wait for a week, and keep a watch for other symptoms before opting to take the COVID-19 test. In the meantime, I also took a blood test and my results were normal. But I continued having a lingering headache and fever. I soon began feeling bouts of fatigue. For someone who was used to juggling household chores and office work, not being able to cook even one meal was quite hard to accept. A few days later, I got myself tested at a medical lab in Kilpauk and the next day, I received the results.

I tested positive on June 9. The following two weeks were quite hard. I struggled due to joint pains, which made me cry. But I had my husband by my side to keep me cheerful. Health workers from the Corporation paid a visit to my house and qualified me for homequarantine. I was prescribed regular medicines to treat the fever, throat pain and headache. I was given a few vitamin supplements and advised to consume a lot of fruits and keep myself hydrated. I was worried that my husband might also have the virus. But thankfully, he didn’t show any symptoms. I spent most of my day talking to my parents, in-laws and friends over the phone. Since I was in isolation, the only way I could keep myself engaged was by watching a movie, show or reading a book. But unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do that as I kept having recurring headaches, which didn’t allow me to focus. They say, an idle mind is a devil’s workshop. It was true in my case.

With nothing to do and nowhere to go, I began thinking of a lot of unpleasant scenarios. Insecurities gripped me and I was upset that I wasn’t being productive. The only silver lining was on the days when my husband used to come in (taking all precautions), to chat with me for a while. He always shares the workload. He was the one who cooked for me every day. From breakfast, followed by juice at 11 am to the rasam and sambar for lunch, and eggs for dinner, he took care of me. After 14-odd days of home-quarantine, and a test later, I was finally feeling normal. The virus was out of my system. The first thing I did? I went up to the terrace. I would have sprinted but I was still tired. So I made it there, step by step, to finally breathe in fresh air. I looked up at the sky. and I felt like I was at an exotic destination. Though I have recovered, I have strains of fatigue. Being in isolation does that to you. I still avoid coming into contact with people. It’s not paranoia, it’s a sense of responsibility that I have learned along the way.

MANO BHARATHI, author and entrepreneur

Travelling to my workplace (after relaxations), stopping by the store to buy groceries and a visit to the gas agency. These were times when I could have contracted the virus. But from wearing a mask to always carrying a sanitiser, I took every step with precaution, and was never unmindful of the threat the virus posed. Despite the efforts, the virus made its way into my body in May. Loss of appetite, smell and taste — these were the initial symptoms I observed. Within a few days, I had mild fever too but it only lasted a few hours. With the prevailing situation, I didn’t want to take chances and consulted a doctor in my neighbourhood (Thiruvanmiyur).

I was prescribed nothing but antibiotics and asked to read my body for other symptoms. Surprisingly, I didn’t have any of the common symptoms including tiredness or dry cough. I had a recurrent fever for two days and by then I had completely lost my sense of smell and taste. When I realised I could have contracted the virus, I isolated myself from my flatmates and ensured I used seperate utensils. I felt it would be better to be in the proximity of my family, in case of an emergency. So I packed my bags, procured a travel e-pass, arranged a cab and headed to Mannargudi, my hometown in Tiruvaruru district. Before I could enter the zone, I was told by the officers at the checkpost that I needed to get a test done, since I was coming from Chennai — a COVID-19 hotspot.

Since the Government Hospital in Mannargudi had reserved the test kits for emergency cases and for pregnant women, I was asked to head to the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur. Since it was very late in the night, I couldn’t travel. I only remember coming home, not being able to stand even for five minutes and then crashing out on the bed. The next morning, I dragged myself to the University and got voluntary testing done. The very next day, I got the results and I tested positive. I wasn’t surprised. After all, the news of people contracting the virus was starting to hit too close to home. I didn’t think I could escape it. It felt natural. I decided to accept it and started thinking of a plan of action. I was transferred and admitted to the Tiruvarur Medical College.

Xray, ECG, sugar and BP tests were taken; medicines were prescribed and an exhaustive yet balanced diet (seven times a day) which included fruits, eggs, rice, idli, kashayams and milk were provided for the next eight days. I had a tough time when the coughing got hard. Every cough made me feel as though I was nearing my end. It was difficult to manage by myself at the ward. Those were the times I longed for familiarity and the support of my family. But otherwise, the 50 wardmates were good company. We interacted with each other, in isolation. Phones, laptops and books allowed us to interact with our family and immerse ourselves in a world beyond the sanitised ward. Through the eight days, I found myself being detached from the situation. Recovery, according to me was a 50-50 case of being mentally strong, and taking medications and resting well.

It worked for me. Watching the doctors — the thevadhaigal (angels) — work tirelessly made me appreciate them even more. On the ninth day, I tested negative and came back home. Since it was a government-provided treatment, I didn’t have to pay even a single rupee. After a 14-day home-quarantine, being smothered with love and care by my family and receiving the required nutrients, I was rejuvenated. I even started going back to work! This was definitely an experience for me and I am glad I took it well. People ask me if this has changed me in any way... I would say, yes and no. I haven’t had to make any lifestyle changes or tread more cautiously but I am also not scared of the virus anymore. The experience has shown me that the mind can be strong, if we have the will, to cope with an adverse situation.