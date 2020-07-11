Policing is easy if all theives ‘fear’ like this...

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When 49-year-old G Shanmugam’s phone was snatched he never thought he will get it back. “Shanmugam is a resident of Aynavaram and works as a carpenter in Perambur. On Thursday, when he was returning home, he stopped his bike on Wellington road to attend a phone call.

At that point, two men came on a bike, snatched his mobile and fled the spot. Shanmugam, then reached the nearest police patrol vehicle and sought help. The cops there dialled his number and the perpetrators received the call. When the police warned them, they agreed to return the phone.

The meeting point was fixed near Perambur bus stop,” said police. “But, fearing arrest the duo handed over the phone to one Murugan, a sanitary worker who was standing near a public toilet and left the scene. However, we are checking CCTV visuals and will nab them soon,” added police.