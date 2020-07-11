Rescue stranded fishers from Iran: CPM tells EPS

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has written to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking his intervention in rescuing 44 Tamil fishermen who have been stranded in Iran without job and income. He further urged that the fishermen should be given food and other basic amenities until rescued.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Rajasthan's revenue collection has dropped by 70 per cent due to COVID-19 pandemic: CM
Demands for Rahul Gandhi to take over as party chief dominate Congress meet on COVID-19
India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 5-lakh mark, recovery rate at 62.78 per cent
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says BJP trying to topple his govt; saffron party blames Congress infighting
UGC directive on final exams will adversely affect interests of students: Mamata to PM Modi
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor makes five-point appeal to state on handling Poonthura unrest