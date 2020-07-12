Chennai corporation asks banks to suspend non-essential operations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: People need not go to banks for non essential services and must make use of technology wherever possible, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told reporters on Sunday.

“We have asked banks in the city to suspend non essential services like updating pass books,” the Commissioner said. “Small withdrawals can be made through ATMs. People may go to banks only when absolutely necessary,” he added.

Over 1500 banks and their branches are estimated to be operating in the city.

He also said that all shops that violate operational guidelines including enforcement of social distancing and usage of masks will be placed under lock and seal.

“The aim is not to close down shops. This is for the greater good. We have set up 32 market management committees to monitor the 81 markets in the city,” he said.

Usage of masks in the city is about 70-80%. However, youngsters need to be proactive in following the rules and refrain from thinking that they are immune to the virus, he added.

In the last one month, around 7.67 lakh people have been brought into the quarantine cycle of which around 2.87 lakhs have completed the 14-day quarantine, he said.

Although the city is seeing a dip in cases for the 12-13th day now, there will be no reduction or relaxations in the intensity of containment operations for the 44,000-strong-team that is at work, he said.