Chennai to get market regulation committees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to prevent crowding at markets, the Chennai corporation has formed market regulating committees for 81 major markets in the city including those selling vegetables and meat. “The committee will be headed by the division Assistant Engineer and the team members would consist of the market heads and a police inspector. So, there will be a total of 81 teams.

Further, another 32 teams headed by Tahsildars will be formed. This two tier regulation will ensure social distancing norms and hygiene standards,” said corporation Commissioner, G Prakash. He further added that they would install CCTV cameras in the markets and connect them to the nearest police station for better vigil. In banks too, the commissioner said they had advised them to allow only essential services till cases reduce further.

The corporation also inaugurated sixth urban community healthcare centre at Injambakkam on Saturday. “We currently have five such centers and this is sixth. This is primarily for free dialysis facility for the underprivileged. Other facilities include pregnancy consultation and delivery, minor surgeries, pediatric consultation among others. We will open the seventh one in Thiruvottiyur within 10 days,” said Prakash.