Chennai's neighbouring districts see a 42 percent rise in Covid-19 cases since July 1

CHENNAI: Are Chennai’s three neighbouring districts turning into major clusters of the Covid-19 pandemic? A close analysis of the daily cases in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts indicates that around 30 per cent of total cases in these districts have been reported in the first 10 days of July. This is about a 42 percent rise in cases in July.

Former director of public health Dr K Kolandasamy suspected that this could be a sign that the State is seeing the second wave of infection, and there could also be a third wave. “After Chennai, now the spread could possibly be in the surrounding corporations and districts. It is the characteristic of the virus. The third wave could possibly be in smaller towns,’’ he said.

Between July 1 and 10, Chengalpattu recorded 1,840 cases, which is 24 per cent of the total 7,653 cases in the district so far. Similarly, Kancheepuram recorded 1,154 cases in the first 10 days of July, which is 37 per cent of the total 3,099 cases reported in the district so far. Meanwhile, Tiruvallur saw 2017 cases, which is 33 per cent of the total 6,075 cases in the district. When taken together, cases reported in the three districts in the first 10 days of July turn out to be close to 30 per cent of all cases recorded in these districts.

While the three districts reported a total of 16,827 cases from March to July, as many as 5,011 cases among them were added in the last 10 days. While Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur mostly had cases in two digits till mid June, both the districts are reporting cases in three digits in July. However, Chengalpattu, which is the closest to Chennai Corporation, has been continuously witnessing an upward trend of cases.

‘Virus, after spreading in urban areas, will move to tier-2 and 3 districts’

Officials said that since Chengalpattu district includes areas such as Tambaram, Pallavaram and Chromepet which are hardly 2-5 kilometres away from the corporation limits, chances of spread is high.

Public health experts and virologists said that the characteristics of the virus is to spread in the densely populated urban places, then move to second-tier districts, and later to third-tier ones before the spread flattens.

“Proximity to the city is the deciding factor for the spread. The spread in districts will tell us the real problem and will pose a huge challenge,’’ said Virologist Dr Jacob John. He said that the infection has reached its peak in Chennai and it may slow down from now. “Places which had early introduction to the virus will also see an early fall. If people in districts do not wear masks, we are in for a disaster,’’ Dr John added.

Dr John said that a cotton mask would just be sufficient and people need not fear about the spread possibly being ‘airborne’. “Airborne spread is just occasional in large gatherings and closed places. People also must realise that the virus spreads through droplets and not social contact. Thus masks are the key,’’ he pointed out. Kolandasamy too said cases in Chennai have reached its peak and it would fall down further in the coming days.

‘Chennai has reached its peak’

“Cases in Chennai have reached its peak and it would fall down further in the coming days For districts, it is important for the district administrations to set up hand washing systems and ensure surface cleaning,’’ Former director of public health Dr K Kolandasamy said.

3,965 new cases reported in TN

TN continued to witness a surge in Covid-19 infections as 3,965 cases and 69 deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,34,226 and the toll to 1,898. Chennai saw a marginal dip in cases, recording 1,185 cases against the daily average of 1,200-plus cases in the last four days. The city had been recording a daily average of around 2,000 cases in the last weeks of June.

61 among 69 victims had comorbidities

Among the deaths reported on Saturday, 61 patients had comorbid conditions. Among the victims, close to 45 people were aged above 60 years and about 20 people were aged above 70 years. A 24-year-old old man with no comorbidities, who was admitted on July 9 at the Stanley Hospital, died on the same day. His results came positive only on July 10.

Minister K P Anbalagan stable

On Saturday, as many as 3,591 people were discharged, taking the total figure to 85,915, which is almost double that of the active cases which stands at 46,410. The State conducted 36,628 tests on the day, taking total tests to 15,00,909. According to a statement given by the MIOT hospitals, Minister K P Anbalagan who is admitted there, is in a stable condition.

July brings more cases

