COVID-19: A whopping 10 lakh people attend Chennai Corporation’s fever camps

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 10,08,805 people have attended the 16,106 fever camps held in Chennai till July 12. According to the data of the civic body, 50,703 cases of Influenza-like illness have been reported from the camps and 46,277 swabs were taken for COVID-19 test. In that, 11,930 have turned positive which brings the positivity rate to 25.20.

Anna Nagar and Perungudi Corporation zones showed a high positive rate at 49 per cent, while zones in North Chennai - Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet and Royapuram - recorded a positivity rate of 10, 13 and 15 per cent respectively.

Most number of camps - 1759 - have been held at the Royapuram zone, where 78,880 people have attended. However, in the 1489 camps held in Kodambakkam, 1,11,880 people have attended and in the 1514 camps held at Thiruvika Nagar, 1,08,672 people took part.

The average outpatient per camp is 63, the highest OP average, 80, is at the Manani Zone, where 291 camps were held and 23,268 people attended.

Manali has a positivity rate of 43.53 per cent, as 427 have turned positive out of the 978 swabs taken totally till now.

The overall picture of the fever camps indicates that the north Chennai zones have fared better than the Central and South Chennai zones.

Ambattur, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valsaravakkam and Alandur all have a fever camp positivity rate of more than 30 per cent.