Three arrested by CCB for fraud

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of bank fraud division at CCB arrested three men for allegedly running a fake call centre and assuring loans to people at low rates. The accused appointed more than 50 staff who would make calls in the guise of mediators for banks and ask the victims to deposit a particular sum of money to avail a loan in lakhs. Based on complaints filed by more than 365 people so far claiming that around one crore has been swindled, the CCB has arrested 26 people so far. Further investigations are under way. Police also warned the public to stay vigilant.