Two murdered in Chennai in separate incidents

A woman and a man were murdered in two different incidents on Friday in Chennai and Kancheepuram respectively.

Representational image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman and a man were murdered in two different incidents on Friday in Chennai and Kancheepuram respectively. The woman was allegedly killed by her husband and the man was murdered by his neighbour.

Devi Prasad (45) and his wife Saraswathi (42) were residents of Ennaikaran Street in Kancheepuram. While Devi was working as a driver in a travels agency in Chennai, Saraswathi had been working as a domestic servant in few houses at her neighbourhood.

“Since the lockdown, the duo was unemployed and often fights erupted between them. On Friday, during a similar fight, Devi Prasad stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife and later hanged himself. When the couple did not step out of the house for a longtime, neighbours entered the house and found both of them dead,” said a police officer.

In the second incident, Selvam (50), a resident of Ambedkar Street in Adambakkam, had frequent fights with his neighbour Anjalai and her son Kuralarasan. “Selvam had often questioned Kuralarasan for being wayward and sometimes about the sewage waste entering his house. On Friday, there was a similar fight. Anjalai informed her son about the incident. 

Kuralarasan along with his friends entered Selvam’s house at around 10 pm and stabbed him. When Selvam was trying to flee, the mob chased him and stabbed him several times,” said an officer. The police registered a case and arrested Anjalai. The hunt to nab Kuralarasan and his friends is still on.

