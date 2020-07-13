STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Thiruporur MLA opens fire during clash, arrested

MLA Idhayavarman and his father allegedly opened fire after getting into a fight with the opposite party over a land dispute.

Published: 13th July 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Gun

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thiruporur DMK MLA L Idhayavarman was arrested on Sunday, for allegedly opening fire and injuring a passer-by during a clash over a land dispute at Sengadu village in Chengalpattu district.
On Saturday afternoon, G Imayam Kumar, a real estate businessman, lodged a complaint at Thiruporur police station claiming that MLA Idhayavarman and his men dug up a land belonging to Kumar without his knowledge.

“After lodging the complaint, Kumar went to his land in Sengadu village with his friends. The MLA, his father Lakshmipathy and about 50 others reached the spot and got into a fight with the other group. When Kumar and friends tried to escape in their car, Idhayavarman and Lakshmipathy allegedly opened fire and injured Srinivasan, a passer-by,” Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Kannan told mediapersons. 

Three FIRs have been registered on the basis of complaints from Lakshmipathy, Imayam Kumar, and Srinivasan. Srinivasan received treatment for minor injuries at a hospital and since then has gone missing. Police suspect that the MLA’s men may have confined Srinivasan somewhere in an attempt to convince him to withdraw the case.Idhayvarman and Lakshmipathy have been booked for attempt to murder, and sections under the Arms Act.

The police seized a single-barrel breech loading gun and a pistol from the duo. Licences of both guns have not been renewed,” a senior police officer said. Meanwhile, police arrested Idhayavarman and a search for his father is on. Around 70 men have been booked in connection with the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thiruporur MLA Idhayavarman
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp