Thiruporur MLA opens fire during clash, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thiruporur DMK MLA L Idhayavarman was arrested on Sunday, for allegedly opening fire and injuring a passer-by during a clash over a land dispute at Sengadu village in Chengalpattu district.

On Saturday afternoon, G Imayam Kumar, a real estate businessman, lodged a complaint at Thiruporur police station claiming that MLA Idhayavarman and his men dug up a land belonging to Kumar without his knowledge.

“After lodging the complaint, Kumar went to his land in Sengadu village with his friends. The MLA, his father Lakshmipathy and about 50 others reached the spot and got into a fight with the other group. When Kumar and friends tried to escape in their car, Idhayavarman and Lakshmipathy allegedly opened fire and injured Srinivasan, a passer-by,” Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Kannan told mediapersons.

Three FIRs have been registered on the basis of complaints from Lakshmipathy, Imayam Kumar, and Srinivasan. Srinivasan received treatment for minor injuries at a hospital and since then has gone missing. Police suspect that the MLA’s men may have confined Srinivasan somewhere in an attempt to convince him to withdraw the case.Idhayvarman and Lakshmipathy have been booked for attempt to murder, and sections under the Arms Act.

The police seized a single-barrel breech loading gun and a pistol from the duo. Licences of both guns have not been renewed,” a senior police officer said. Meanwhile, police arrested Idhayavarman and a search for his father is on. Around 70 men have been booked in connection with the incident.