129 foreigners to be moved to Haj Society

Despite claiming it to be a special facility, the foreign nationals have been denied several facilities inside the Puzhal central prison.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that all 129 Tablighi Jamaat attendees currently lodged in Puzhal central prison, Chennai, will be accommodated at the Haj Service Society in Choolaimedu. The court was hearing a plea filed by foreign nationals seeking their release and return to their own countries.

A division bench of R Kirubakaran and VM Velumani, hearing both the parties, directed the state to file a detailed counter on the facilities provided by the State to the foreign nationals by July 20. The counsel of the petitioners argued that the foreign nationals have been lodged at Puzhal prison and also cited the single-judge bench of Madurai granting bail to 31 members. It is to be recalled that Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted bail to 31 Bangladeshi and Indonesian nationals, including women, lodged in Puzhal and Saidapet jails for the same reason on June 15.

With petitioners not even provided communication facilities to call their relatives abroad, the state has put foreign nationals in a difficult situation. The State PP A Natarajan argued that, according to Tamil Nadu prisons guidelines, none of the prisoners are allowed to make calls abroad.

Despite claiming it to be a special facility, the foreign nationals have been denied several facilities inside the Puzhal central prison. Natarajan, in reply, submitted that a total of 14 FIRs were registered across the State and the government has now decided to accommodate the foreign nationals in the Haj Service Society at Choolaimedu. The place has around 89 rooms and also has a separate place for ladies to stay. The state PP assured that the prisoners will be moved to the said place within three days.The court directed the state to file a detailed counter on the issue by July 20.

